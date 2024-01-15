The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to hire people with psychiatric problems and other concerning issues in order to be more diverse and inclusive, Fox News reported Sunday.

On the FAA’s Diversity and Inclusion webpage, the agency claimed, “Diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond,” adding diversity is “critical.”

Under its People with Disabilities tab, the FAA laid out its People with Disabilities Program (PWD) that offers those individuals equal job opportunities. The site continued:

The FAA meets the goals of the PWD Program through a variety of practices: Targeted Disabilities

Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.

Near the bottom of the webpage, the FAA said it was last updated on March 23, 2022.

On its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility webpage, the agency quotes Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (D). “At its best, transportation can be a powerful engine of opportunity, connecting people to jobs, education, and resources—whether they live in a big city, a rural community, or anywhere in between,” he said. “Ensuring equity and accessibility for every member of the traveling public is one of the Department of Transportation’s highest priorities,” he continued.

The House recently approved a bill to reduce Buttigieg’s salary to $1 after he repeatedly failed Americans, Breitbart News reported November 8.

“The measure, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), was passed by a voice vote Tuesday as an amendment to the 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act,” the outlet said.

🚨 BREAKING: I’m proud to announce my amendment to FIRE Pete Buttigieg just PASSED the House. Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex. American taxpayers should not… pic.twitter.com/9fq9XrXLV2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 7, 2023

It is also important to highlight that in June 2018, aviation attorney Michael Pearson told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson the FAA was placing diversity before public safety when hiring air traffic controllers, according to Breitbart News.