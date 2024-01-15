On the eve of the Iowa Republican caucus, the New York Times editorial board begged Republicans to abandon 2024 frontrunner former President Donald Trump in a piece Monday morning.

In the piece titled “The Responsibility of Republican Voters,” the left-wing newspaper tried to guilt Republicans into supporting someone else.

The board said:

Iowa Republicans who will gather on Monday to cast the first votes of the 2024 presidential campaign season, and voters in New Hampshire and the states that will follow, have one essential responsibility: to nominate a candidate who is fit to serve as president, one who will ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’

WATCH — “That’s Good!” Trump Eats Pizza with Iowa Fire Fighters After Delivering It to Them:

Jason Miller via Storyful

It called Trump, who is leading Biden in most swing-states and appears poised to become the Republican nominee, “manifestly unworthy.”

“Donald Trump, who has proved himself unwilling to do so, is manifestly unworthy,” the board wrote.

The paper’s board also insinuated that Trump facing charges from left-wing prosecutors makes him unqualified, and claimed that if he is elected, he would behave like a dictator and seek revenge against political enemies:

He is facing criminal trials for his conduct as a candidate in 2016, as president and as a former president. In this, his third presidential bid, he has intensified his multiyear campaign to undermine the rule of law and the democratic process. He has said that if elected, he will behave like a dictator on “Day 1” and that he will direct the Justice Department to investigate his political rivals and his critics in the media, declaring that the greatest dangers to the nation come “not from abroad, but from within.”

RELATED VIDEO — Is It All Biden?! Trump Says Biden Administration Behind All Court Cases Against Him:

C-SPAN

Noting he had a “clear path” to the nomination, the board said, “It is imperative to remind voters that they still have the opportunity to nominate a different standard-bearer for the Republican Party, and all Americans should hope that they do so.”

The board suggested it had the American public’s interest in mind.

“This is not a partisan concern. It is good for the country when both major parties have qualified presidential candidates to put forward their competing views on the role of government in American society. Voters deserve such a choice in 2024,” it said.

The left-wing paper said Trump had “badly damaged the Republican Party and the health of American democracy.”

It said voters might like Trump’s plans for further tax cuts, and restrictions on abortion and immigration, but warned that electing Trump was a “unique danger.”

Without naming anyone specific, the board implored Republicans to look at “other options.”

“Mr. Trump is now distinguished from the rest of the Republican candidates primarily by his contempt for the rule of law. The sooner he is rejected, the sooner the Republican Party can return to the difficult but necessary task of working within the system to achieve its goals,” it argued.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.