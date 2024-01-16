Republican Gov. Brian Kemp (GA) opposes launching a criminal probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, instead preferring an oversight committee investigation that would slow-walk accountability, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News.

Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr are seeking to use the state’s oversight committee to investigate Willis for her alleged improper relationship with a top prosecutor in their case against former President Donald Trump, according to Greene.

The committee operates like a disciplinary commission with the power to remove county prosecutors from public office. As with all committees, they move very slowly and often are highly political. The committee would not be ready for months to launch a probe, Greene said. Meanwhile, Greene added, Willis’s prosecution is drying up Trump and fellow codefendants’ resources.

“I really want to see more action out of state leaders,” Greene said about Kemp’s approach. “I want to be a lot more aggressive.”

“They’re [Kemp, Carr] sitting back and waiting,” she said. “It’s also no secret I don’t think either one of them supports President Trump.”

In general, Greene said, she likes the creation of the disciplinary committee to investigate county prosecutors, but she cautioned that the proposed committee could be a vehicle to stall an investigation or ignore the alleged corruption.

“They want to sit back” and not “weaponize government in any way. ‘We want to let this oversight committee do its job,'” she explained Kemp’s thinking. “But if they sit there and do that constantly, the Democrats are going to keep winning,” she argued.

On Wednesday, Greene filed a complaint against Willis and her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade, seeking the dismissal of the charges against Trump due to alleged corruption. Greene had “high expectations” that Kemp and Carr would launch a criminal probe into Willis, she exclusively told Breitbart News in a phone interview, noting, “there’s so much proof” of wrongdoing in Willis’s prosecution of Trump.

Willis claimed, without evidence, in church on Sunday that the allegations against her were based on racism. She also took aim at Greene: “I never want to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has never met me but has allowed her spirit to be filled with hate.”

Willis should have “absolutely” attended church for confession, not for political attacks, Greene told Breitbart News. “That would have been a much better use of her time.”

