Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a complaint Wednesday against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top prosecutor, seeking the dismissal of Willis’ charges against former President Donald Trump due to her alleged improper relationship with the prosecutor.

The complaint gives Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr the power to order a criminal probe into Willis and the prosecutor, experts say, an investigation that could upend Willis’ prosecution of Trump.

The complaint comes after a Monday court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and co-defendant of Trump in the Georgia election case, who alleged four explosive facts about Willis’s conduct while prosecuting Trump:

Nathan Wade, Willis’s lead prosecutor in the Trump case, had an “improper” relationship with Willis. Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments. Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and had little to no prosecutorial experience. Wade met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting Trump in August, raising questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Greene alleges that Willis potentially benefited by working with prosecutor Nathan Wade and that her alleged romantic relationship with him displays an “unlawful partisan pattern … to illegally politicize and weaponize her public office” against Trump, she wrote.

“If proven true, these actions reflect Fani Willis’ serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath,” she wrote Kemp and Carr:

If Fani Willis took kickbacks—in the form of lavish trips—from her unqualified boyfriend she appointed with government funds, she violated her oath and many Georgia criminal statutes. Thus, I request you order the immediate and formal criminal investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, along with her special Trump prosecutor and alleged boyfriend Nathan Wade, pursuant to your authority under Georgia statute.

Neither Willis nor Wade disputes the allegations, but a spokesperson for Willis’s office told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she would later respond in court filings. Willis indicted Trump in August on 13 charges. In total, Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted. Trump says the indictment is election interference.

https://twitter.com/mrddmia/status/1745450003269902526?s=20