Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should return to the Sunshine State instead of campaigning in New Hampshire and South Carolina and “do the job Floridians elected him to do,” Greg Steube (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Tuesday following former President Donald Trump’s historic win in the Iowa caucuses.

“This race was over before it even started,” Steube said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “The GOP is solidly behind the leader of our party, President Trump.”

“Instead of flying to South Carolina and New Hampshire while the Florida legislature is in session, the governor should get back to Tallahassee and do the job Floridians elected him to do,” Steube added.

His remarks followed Trump’s extraordinary showing in Iowa on Monday evening, as he swept the Iowa caucuses in a blowout victory never seen in history. Trump garnered 51 percent of the vote, nearly 30 points higher than DeSantis, who saw 21.2 percent support. That translated to well over 30,000 more votes in Trump’s column than his closest rival.

Despite that, DeSantis’s campaign and allies launched accusations of “election interference” after media outlets identified the inevitable 30 minutes into the race.

Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet. — Andrew Romeo (@andrewromeo33) January 16, 2024

I’m at a precinct that hasn’t even voted yet, and the media are trying to call the race for Trump. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 16, 2024

When Fox sent out this “breaking news” people in the precinct I was monitoring in Des Moines were still speaking and had not even cast votes. Corporate media election interference. https://t.co/0SpmGfojsq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 16, 2024

The distant second place for DeSantis came despite his 99 county tour, millions spent, and several endorsements from top leaders in the Hawkeye State.

Steube is among several Republicans in Congress who has thrown his full support behind Trump, doing so early last year.

“I’m happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024,” the Florida congressman told Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt in April 2023.

“He’s the only person that can reverse on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration,” Steube continued.

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person, Donald Trump,” Steube continued, adding that Trump is “widely supported in my district” and across Florida as well.

“I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” the congressman added:

Steube also celebrated Trump’s historic victory on social media Monday evening.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his MASSIVE victory in Iowa! MAGA,” he wrote: