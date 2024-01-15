DeSantis Campaign, Allies Whine About Early Call for Trump in Iowa Caucuses: ‘Election Interference’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

The DeSantis campaign and many supporters are whining and posting claims of “election interference” after countless networks called the race for former President Donald Trump in Iowa, which indicated a landslide victory for the presidential hopeful.

Several outlets called the race for Trump less than an hour into the Iowa caucuses. In fact, both CNN and the Associated Press called the caucuses for Trump 30 minutes into the nominating process, and other outlets quickly followed:

But according to Team DeSantis and its allies, calling the race for Trump so early is a form of “election interference.”

“Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director Andrew Romeo said on X.

“The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet,” he added:

“I’m at a precinct that hasn’t even voted yet, and the media are trying to call the race for Trump,” team DeSantis’s Jeremy Redfern added as other DeSantis supporters piled on, expressing similar sentiments:

As of 9:06 p.m. Eastern, with three percent of the votes in, Trump had 53.2 percent of the vote in what is deemed to be a blowout victory in the Hawkeye State.

