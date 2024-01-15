The DeSantis campaign and many supporters are whining and posting claims of “election interference” after countless networks called the race for former President Donald Trump in Iowa, which indicated a landslide victory for the presidential hopeful.

Several outlets called the race for Trump less than an hour into the Iowa caucuses. In fact, both CNN and the Associated Press called the caucuses for Trump 30 minutes into the nominating process, and other outlets quickly followed:

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa. #APRaceCall at 7:31 p.m. CST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 16, 2024

Donald Trump wins the Iowa Republican caucuses, CNN projects, cementing his front-runner status in the GOP field https://t.co/C8JVWnMLsI pic.twitter.com/rblwirVS26 — CNN (@CNN) January 16, 2024

WAITED 3 YEARS FOR THIS NIGHT—THANK YOU, IOWA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sX8tGSYj2Y — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) January 16, 2024

Donald Trump is the projected winner of the Iowa Republican Caucuses. pic.twitter.com/Ms9D3EUsau — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2024

But according to Team DeSantis and its allies, calling the race for Trump so early is a form of “election interference.”

“Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director Andrew Romeo said on X.

“The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet,” he added:

Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet. — Andrew Romeo (@andrewromeo33) January 16, 2024

“I’m at a precinct that hasn’t even voted yet, and the media are trying to call the race for Trump,” team DeSantis’s Jeremy Redfern added as other DeSantis supporters piled on, expressing similar sentiments:

I’m at a precinct that hasn’t even voted yet, and the media are trying to call the race for Trump. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 16, 2024

Calling this race with people still voting is TOTAL BULLSHIT ELECTION INTERFERENCE. pic.twitter.com/m6VGK9MIug — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 16, 2024

They are calling it as the caucus sites are still ongoing. If that isn’t election interference I don’t know what is. They are literally trying to force people to go home because it’s already over according to the news networks. In 2024 news travels fast. We’ve become a… — Nick Stelzner (@stelzner_n1150) January 16, 2024

Calling a race before votes have been cast IS election interference. — Kayleigh 🇺🇸 (@FLAKayleigh) January 16, 2024

As of 9:06 p.m. Eastern, with three percent of the votes in, Trump had 53.2 percent of the vote in what is deemed to be a blowout victory in the Hawkeye State.