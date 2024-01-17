Trump Torches Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Address

Former President Donald Trump went after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley during a speech in New Hampshire Wednesday evening, telling voters that her campaign is “counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican Primary.”

“With your vote, six days from now, we are going to win the New Hampshire primary, then we are going to crush Crooked Joe, and we are going to Make America Great Again,” Trump said, according to his prepared remarks delivered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

During the speech, Trump told voters that “Nikki Haley is counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican Primary to put her over the top in this state — which is no surprise since her campaign is funded by Democrats.”

Further, backers of Haley, Trump said, are “pro-Amnesty, pro-China, pro-open borders, pro-war, and pro-Biden.”

Trump made it clear that Democrats are supporting Haley, whom he has deemed a globalist because “they know she’s easy to beat.”

“In Iowa, nearly 50 percent of Haley’s voters said they planned to vote for Biden in November,” Trump’s prepared remarks read, concluding that if Haley wins, “Biden wins.”

However, that will not be the case, Trump said, if he wins. If Trump wins, Biden loses in a “landslide.”

“So if you want a nominee who is endorsed by all the RINOs, globalists, Never Trumpers, and Crooked Joe Biden’s biggest donors, then Nikki Haley is your candidate,” Trump said in his prepared remarks, making the choice clear.

“If you want to defeat the radical left Democrats and save America, you must vote for President Donald J. Trump!” he added.

Trump’s remarks follow his historic victory in Iowa, where he won the Iowa caucuses by nearly 30 percentage points. Haley came in a very distant third place but bizarrely asserted that night that the primary was now a “two-person race.”

“At one point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running. I was at two percent in the polls. But tonight, Iowa did what Iowa does so well. The pundits will analyze everything from every angle, we get that,” Haley said.

“But when you look at how we’re doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” she claimed.

Wednesday’s RealClearPolling data showed Trump up by an average of 13.3 percent in New Hampshire and 30.2 points in South Carolina.

