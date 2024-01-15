Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Monday night that the race for the Republican presidential election is a “two-person race” after finishing third in the Iowa caucus.

“We have had an amazing 11 months in the Hawkeye State,” Haley said.

Haley noted that, despite placing at two percent at one point during the primary, she has risen while many other candidates have dropped out. She then claimed that, despite placing third, the race for the Republican nomination for president is now between her and former President Donald Trump.

She said, “At one point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running. I was at two percent in the polls. But tonight, Iowa did what Iowa does so well. The pundits will analyze everything from every angle, we get that. But when you look at how we’re doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race.”

She said, “the question is very clear: do you want more of the same? Or do you want a new generation of conservative leadership?”

Haley said that many Americans do not want a Biden-Trump rematch. She then said that a majority of Americans disapprove of both Trump and President Joe Biden, and said that Biden and Trump are both old.

Trump won the Iowa caucus in a blow, beating his next opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), by nearly 30 points.

