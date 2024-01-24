Exclusive — Kari Lake Endorses CJ Pearson in Georgia Special Election

CJ Pearson snagged a major endorsement Wednesday in his race for the Georgia legislature.

Kari Lake, U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona and prominent America First voice, threw her support behind Pearson.

“I’ve met CJ multiple times over the past few years,” Lake said in a statement to Breitbart News. “He’s incredibly sharp and very impressive.

“He will be GREAT for the state of Georgia. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“I couldn’t be more honored to have the support of Kari Lake,” Pearson told Breitbart News. “Now more than ever, our state is in need of a new generation of conservative fighters who aren’t afraid to champion the America First agenda, stand with President Trump, and fight for everyday Georgians.

“The RINOs in Atlanta are already attacking me for being the most conservative candidate in this race, but like Kari, I know what it’s like to take on the establishment and win.”

The special election for Georgia House District 125 will be held on February 13, with early voting beginning on January 22. Five candidates qualified to compete in the special election jungle primary, including three Republicans, one Libertarian, and one Democrat.

If elected, at 21 years old, Pearson will be the youngest member of the Georgia legislature and the youngest black legislator in America.

