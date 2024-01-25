Report: Dress E. Jean Carroll Claims She Wore During Alleged Trump Assault Did Not Exist at the Time

The dress that E. Jean Carroll — the woman who has sued former President Donald Trump for defamation for denying her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the early 1990’s — claims she wore during the alleged attack did not exist at the time, Trump’s lawyer pointed out.

Carroll’s second defamation trial against Trump is underway. Notably, Trump is not facing criminal charges in these cases. Carroll first went public with her story in 2019, posing for a cover of New York Magazine in the Donna Karan blazer dress that she claims she was assaulted in. However, it turns out the dress was not even available the original year that she claimed the attack happened.

Trump Attorney Boris Epshteyn told reporters, “She said, this is the dress I wore in 1994. They went back, they checked. The dress wasn’t even made in 1994.”

“And that’s why the date’s moved around. This is the 80s. Is it the 90s? Is it the 2000s? President Trump has consistently stated that he was falsely accused and he has the right to defend himself,” he added:

Trump added that “E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story on the ‘Monica Lewinsky-type’ dress.”

“She originally claimed that the ‘event’ happened in 1994, and that she wore the Donna Karan dress on that day. The problem is that New York Times Fact Checkers found the dress wasn’t even made by Donna Karan until long after 1994,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“The truth is that she doesn’t know the day, month, season, year, or decade — because it did not happen. End this Witch Hunt now!’ he exclaimed:

In another post, Trump doubled down on his remarks on Carroll, declaring his innocence.

“Until the filing of this ridiculous lawsuit against me, I knew nothing about this woman, never heard of her, never touched her, had nothing to do with her. THIS IS A FALSE ACCUSATION FORCED INTO THE PUBLIC EYE BY DEMOCRAT OPERATIVES LIKE HER LAWYER, HER FUNDERS, AND OTHERS,” Trump said.

“LOOK AT HER MANY CRAZY TWEETS, THEY SAY IT ALL — Another HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia. These people are ‘SICK.’ Hopefully Judge Kaplan will see the light and do what is just and proper for America!” he exclaimed:

Indeed, Trump is correct that Carroll is backed by Democrat operatives. As Breitbart News detailed:

Indeed, one of Carroll’s attorneys is Roberta Kaplan — a Democrat Party activist who led the group Time’s Up. She left the activist group after it was revealed she was aiding former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in attempting to discredit the Democrat’s accusers. It served as a great irony as Time’s Up seeks to defend women from what it claims is discrimination and harassment. This fact has led to mounting speculation that Kaplan only gets involved in cases that she views as politically expedient. Further, Federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan is overseeing the process and has connections to Carroll’s other attorney, Shawn Crowley. She was actually a law clerk for Judge Kaplan, and he officiated her wedding. That aside, Trump has denied knowing the left-wing activist as the only evidence of any contact is a single picture with Carroll greeting Trump and his ex-wife Ivana at an event greeting line over 35 years ago. Carroll has yet to provide solid evidence of this alleged encounter and will not use the dress that she claims had DNA on it from this alleged incident. Even Trump publicly said the dress should be part of the case. Further, there are no eyewitnesses of this alleged incident, which supposedly occurred at the popular New York City department store.

Further, Carroll is financially backed by LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, who has admitted to visiting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, more commonly known as “Pedophile Island.”

Nevertheless, the judge has found Trump’s past remarks against Carroll to be defamatory as the jury determines the amount of damages to be paid out in the current case. The case was delayed this week due to a sick juror, but has not come without drama already, as Trump told the judge on January 17 that he would “love it” if the judge throws him out of the courtroom.

