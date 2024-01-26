25 Senate Republicans Rail Against Biden Halt to Natural Gas Exports to Combat ‘Climate Crisis’

Twenty-five Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, railing against the administration’s move to pause the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Biden announced on Friday that he would temporarily pause, pending a decision, on the export of liquefied natural gas to combat the alleged climate crisis.

Biden said that officials will investigate the “impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.”

“While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent. We will not cede to special interests,” the president added.

Twenty-five Senate Republicans urged Biden to discard this plan, arguing it would wreck the economy and national security.

“This “LNG Plan” drafted without input from Congress could have significant economic, environmental, and national security consequences domestically and globally. It would be reckless to jeopardize our advantage, especially in a world where energy is frequently being used as a geopolitical weapon,” the senators wrote.

The lawmakers continued:

LNG exports from the United States are also uniquely suited to decrease global emissions. Both China and India, two of the largest polluters globally, are top destinations for U.S. LNG exports. Efforts to limit the export of LNG from the United States thus directly undermines the ability to reduce emissions through the use of clean-burning natural gas.

Limiting U.S. LNG exports do not have any impact on the world’s demand for natural gas. Instead, countries including Russia and Iran will simply produce more energy that is subject to less stringent environmental regulations. As a result, limiting American LNG exports in the name of stopping climate change could do just the opposite and add to global emissions. Finally, the export of U.S. LNG provides significant economic benefits across the country. According to an ICF study, increased exports of U.S. LNG could create more than 450,000 jobs and increase GDP by $73 billion. Given the recent growth in the domestic LNG industry, those benefits could be even greater today and in the future.

The cosignors of the letter include Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Risch (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and John Kennedy (R-LA).

Budd said in a written statement:

The Biden administration’s decision to pause LNG export approvals puts radical, left-wing environmentalists ahead of American families, American workers, and the needs of America’s allies. Jeopardizing billions of dollars, thousands of jobs, and America’s leadership in international LNG markets just to score cheap political points is wrong. President Biden and his administration are simply out of touch with the needs of the American people. Congress must immediately reverse this self-defeating and harmful policy.

American energy producers concurred with the Senate Republicans.

American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) CEO Anne Bradbury said in a statement, “The Biden administration’s decision to halt American LNG export approvals is nonsensical. It simultaneously harms the U.S. economy, threatens the security of our allies around the world, and stymies global emissions reduction goals.

“Rather than unilaterally halting new US LNG export approvals, the administration should work with industry to grow the global use of US LNG to make America stronger and the world safer,” Bradbury added.

American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement, “This is a win for Russia and a loss for American allies, U.S. jobs and global climate progress.”

Sommers added, “There is no review needed to understand the clear benefits of U.S. LNG for stabilizing global energy markets, supporting thousands of American jobs and reducing emissions around the world by transitioning countries toward cleaner fuels. This is nothing more than a broken promise to U.S. allies, and it’s time for the administration to stop playing politics with global energy security.”

