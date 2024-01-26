NH Gov. Chris Sununu Pushing for Democrats to Vote for Nikki Haley in South Carolina

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who has endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primary race, is openly encouraging Democrats to vote for the presidential hopeful in South Carolina, touting its open primary status.

He appeared on the Pulse of New Hampshire this week following Haley’s loss to Trump in Sununu’s own state and suggested that there is a lot of “opportunity” for Haley to perform well in South Carolina, given the fact that it is an open primary state, meaning Democrats can vote in the Republican primary.

“In South Carolina, if you’re a Democrat, you can just walk in the door and vote. So there is a lot of opportunity there,” he reportedly said in part:

"Ronna McDaniel, she's an idiot, taking sides after just two states. Donald Trump must have put the fear of God in her." – @GovChrisSununu on @GOPChairwoman calling for @NikkiHaley to drop out.@NHGOP #FITN — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) January 25, 2024

Sununu’s path forward for Haley is not much different than the path her team laid out before her loss in New Hampshire, stating in a memo that Haley will, essentially, rely on non-conservative voters in open primary states to help thrust her to the nomination.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The memo adds that 11 of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or “semi-open” primaries. In other words, the campaign believes there is “significant fertile ground” for Haley on Super Tuesday, attracting non-conservative voters. “After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands,” the memo reads, instructing everyone to “take a deep breath” beforehand. In other words, regardless of the outcome of New Hampshire’s primary, Haley intends to roll along, relying on moderates and independents — not the conservative base — to help her take down Trump.

Memo from Haley team implies they’re willing to fight through Super Tuesday …and rely on independents: “Eleven of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available…roughly two thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries.” pic.twitter.com/wnnayyqcMs — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 23, 2024

According to CNN’s exit poll, 70 percent of Haley’s voters in New Hampshire were not registered Republicans prior to Election Day.