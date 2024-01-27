President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline at the United States–Mexico border released a foreign population into American towns in 2023 that outpaces two months of American births.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released illegal immigration figures for December 2023. The data shows that more than 745,000 foreign nationals were released into the United States interior through Biden’s parole pipeline in 2023.

This is a foreign population larger than the populations of Nashville, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Washington, DC; or Boston, Massachusetts.

Biden’s parole pipeline, which makes up just a portion of his Catch and Release network at the southern border, includes the migrant mobile app known as “CBP One” and so-called “humanitarian parole.”

From January through December 2023, nearly 420,000 foreign nationals were released into the United States interior through the migrant mobile app. The app allows users in Mexico to schedule appointments at the border to be released into the country.

During the same period, close to 330,000 foreign nationals were released into the United States interior with humanitarian parole.

The release of the figures comes as the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the volume of foreign nationals arriving through the border under Biden’s Catch and Release network. Since January 2021, the CBO suggests that about 6.2 million foreign nationals have been welcomed to the United States.

Prior estimates stated that Biden’s DHS was releasing about 5,000 foreign nationals into the United States interior every day.

Biden has endorsed a Senate deal to expand overall immigration that would allow the DHS to continue its parole pipeline at the border while expediting work permits to those foreign nationals released into the United States interior.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has reportedly said the deal is “dead on arrival” in the House.

