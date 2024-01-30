Report: Gavin Newsom Appointed 52% White People in 2023; Only 34% of State

With just over 39 million people in California, white people make up 34% of the population, Latinos/Hispanics 40%, Black people 5%, and Asian Americans 15%, according to census data. California’s Proposition 209 has, since 1996, banned the use of race in state appointments, contracts, and university admissions. It was withstood efforts to repeal or circumvent it. Newsom’s appointments were therefore lawful. But in the context of current politics within the Democratic Party, the lack of racial diversity among Newsom’s political appointees could be a problem for him.

Newsom vetoed a bill last year that would have required California to collect demographic data on state appointees. But the Democratic legislature may try again, and has placed a referendum on the ballot, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 7, to allow waivers for Proposition 209 to address lingering racial inequalities, if doing so would be supported by social science research.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.