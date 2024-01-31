President Joe Biden is only showing up to East Palestine, Ohio — one year after the devastating train derailment rocked the community — “because it is an election year,” DJ Yokley, a local business owner, pointed out.

“I think it boils down to the American people have awakened to realize that the leader of our country did not show up to the greatest catastrophe of 2023,” he said during an appearance on Fox News.

“And now he’s going to show up because it is an election year…President Trump came and supported us when he didn’t have to, and I think we saw right through it from the beginning,” he continued:

And not to make it political — because I will support any president that serves our country because otherwise it’s like, again, I’ve said on your program before, it’s like rooting against your favorite team’s quarterback just to see the backup — you know, it’s a scenario where we know what he’s doing.

“The American people see it, and now it’s, ‘Hey, we have to go visit East Palestine because we haven’t done that yet and check it off the books,'” the business owner added:

Yokley’s remarks come as Biden finally visits the community battered by the February 3, 2023, train derailment, which resulted in toxic chemicals being released into the community. Former President Donald Trump, in contrast, quickly visited the community and residents soon after the incident, delivering truckloads of water.

WATCH — Donald Trump Delivers Water Bottles to East Palestine

Obtained by Breitbart News

Months after the disaster, Breitbart News spoke to John Rourke of Blue Line Moving, which delivered the water for Trump in East Palestine, and he explained that the residents were still begging for help as Biden completely ignored them. But Trump showed up.

“You should have seen the people lining up on the street. It was almost like they had forgotten that something had happened in their town for five to ten minutes while he drove by, and they’re chanting, ‘USA,’” he said. “It gives me goosebumps right now thinking about it.”

RELATED: Exclusive — John Rourke: East Palestine Residents Still Begging for Help as Biden Ignores Them

In August 2023, Biden said he had not “had the occasion” to visit East Palestine. The month before, Biden flew right over the community en route to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for an event touting “Bidenomics.”

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. added that it is “disgusting” that Biden is showing up to East Palestine one year after the devastating train derailment rocked the community.

“Biden didn’t show up for the patriots of East Palestine when they actually needed him. It’s disgusting that he’s showing his face a whole year later just to get a photo op for his presidential campaign!!!” he exclaimed:

Biden didn't show up for the patriots of East Palestine when they actually needed him. It's disgusting that he's showing his face a whole year later just to get a photo op for his presidential campaign!!! https://t.co/ASpCnYDlSR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2024

Trump also weighed in on Biden’s year-late visit.

“With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER,” Trump said.

“I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one. Worst President in History!” he added:

RELATED — CLASS ACT: Donald Trump Visits with Americans at East Palestine McDonalds, Fact-Checkers Go BESERK

Alana Mastrangelo / Breitbart News