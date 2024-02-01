The impeachment inquiry sent a demand letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel on Wednesday requesting the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provide all drafts of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s speech about firing Burisma Holdings’ prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

The inquiry is interested in the original drafts of the speech because Joe Biden bragged in 2018 about successfully pushing for Shokin’s removal — a condition for Ukraine to receive a critical $1 billion loan guarantee, Joe Biden explained himself.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) requested the original drafts of Joe Biden’s speech more than five months ago, but the White House refused to allow NARA to release them to Congress.

During the Obama administration, Joe Biden was the designated foreign policy point person to Ukraine. The House Oversight Committee argues Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine in 2015 until then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fired Shokin, who had jurisdiction for an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Buramia, earning $1 million a year until his monthly compensation was cut in half two months after his father ceased to be vice president.

“This White House has previously permitted NARA to provide Congress with presidential records related to the Trump Administration after only one month of White House review,” the inquiry wrote the White House. “We expect the White House to do the same in this instance.”

“Such a lengthy delay in processing a discrete and limited category of documents is unacceptable and appears to represent an attempt to obstruct the Committees’ legitimate investigation,” it wrote. “These dilatory tactics must cease, and the White House must permit NARA to release these documents forthwith.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.