Schumer to Jam Senate with Immigration Deal Still Hidden from Public

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens as gun violence survivors speak during a national vigil on December 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. The vigil marked the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 26 people dead. (Nathan Howard/Getty)
Nathan Howard/Getty
Bradley Jaye

You have to pass it to find out what’s in it.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will jam the Senate next week with the long-awaited migration-expanding border plan – with tens of millions in Ukraine aid to boot –  he announced Thursday.

The public has not yet seen the details of the legislation, and will have little time to examine the extraordinary implications of the deal before their Senators vote.

Schumer said the text will be revealed by Sunday with procedural measures setting up the bill’s pathway  through the Senate beginning Monday, enabling a possible vote on final passage by the end of the week.

The rushed schedule is no surprise. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), one of three lead negotiators, has said she wants to rush the deal through the Senate before the public can react.

This week Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) ushered a resolution through the Senate Republican Conference to ensure Senators had at least two to three weeks to review any deal.

Notably, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), perhaps Washington’s most fervent admirer of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and proponent of military, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine, voted against Lee’s resolution.

This is a developing story.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.