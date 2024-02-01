Schumer to Jam Senate with Immigration Deal Still Hidden from Public

You have to pass it to find out what’s in it.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will jam the Senate next week with the long-awaited migration-expanding border plan – with tens of millions in Ukraine aid to boot – he announced Thursday.

The public has not yet seen the details of the legislation, and will have little time to examine the extraordinary implications of the deal before their Senators vote.

Schumer said the text will be revealed by Sunday with procedural measures setting up the bill’s pathway through the Senate beginning Monday, enabling a possible vote on final passage by the end of the week.

The rushed schedule is no surprise. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), one of three lead negotiators, has said she wants to rush the deal through the Senate before the public can react.

This week Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) ushered a resolution through the Senate Republican Conference to ensure Senators had at least two to three weeks to review any deal.

There are rumors we could finally see a text of the mysterious “border deal” (that doesn’t secure the border) in the next 24 hours. Remember: GOP conference passed my resolution that we need time to debate and amend whatever bill we’re given. A single weekend doesn’t count. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2024

Notably, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), perhaps Washington’s most fervent admirer of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and proponent of military, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine, voted against Lee’s resolution.

This is a developing story.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.