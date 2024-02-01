Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday confronted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s seemingly pointless decision to put warning signs on potential images of child sex abuse material (CSAM).

Cruz questioned Zuckerberg during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday on online child sexual exploitation. The Texas senator asked Zuckerberg about how Instagram had many hashtags that had been used to let child predators find child sex abuse material.

Cruz noted that Instagram displayed a warning screening stating, “These results may contain images of child sexual abuse” before asking if users wanted to get resources or see the images despite the warning.

Cruz asked Zuckerberg, “Mr Zuckerberg, what the hell were you thinking?”

“Alright, senator, the basic science behind that is that when people are searching for something that is problematic, it’s often helpful to, rather than just blocking it, to help direct them toward something that could be helpful for getting them to get help,” Zuckerberg said.

Cruz then chastised Zuckerberg for allowing the option to see the results despite the risk that the image may be CSAM.

The Texas conservative sent a letter to Zuckerberg in June 2023 about this issue:

It is particularly ironic that Meta has gone to extensive lengths to remove completely legitimate speech—for example, content about elections and COVID-19—from its recommendation systems yet seems unable to implement basic product interventions to prevent those same systems from harming the most vulnerable members of society. As the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee may soon move to consider children’s online safety legislation, this disturbing report further calls into question whether platforms should enjoy Section 230 immunity from civil liability in cases where the design of their own systems proactively facilities illegal and harmful activity.

Cruz asked Zuckerberg to commit so that he and the public could learn more about this.

“Senator, I’ll personally look into it,” Zuckerberg said.

