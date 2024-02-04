Chairman Mark Green: Senate Border Bill Will Be Exploited by Criminal Cartels and ‘Lawless’ Mayorkas

Congress must only pass a border deal that ends the “perverse incentives” to illegally immigrate created by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said Sunday night.

Senate negotiators released their long-awaited pro-migration border deal Sunday night, just days before the Senate is scheduled to vote.

Green promised the House would not surrender to the inevitability of the Senate bill.

“I join Speaker Johnson in opposing any new agreement that fails to eliminate the perverse incentives Mayorkas created through his unlawful agenda of mass catch-and-release and his refusal to remove those with no lawful basis to remain in the country.”

Green’s committee has led a year-long investigation into Mayorkas over his failure to enforce immigration laws at the border and beyond. Days before the border deal’s release, the committee successfully referred articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the House.

Green says Biden and Mayorkas possess the tools to secure the border but have chosen not to do so and, in fact, have taken steps to reverse President Donald Trump’s successful border policies.

Saying he will “vehemently oppose” a deal that surrenders to the false inevitability of illegal immigration, Green says an administration that follows the law will be necessary before any progress can be made at the border. And any deal in which pro-border security lawmakers make sacrifices to open-borders Democrats and Republicans will be borne only by those wanting the border secured.

“Congress, with bipartisan majorities, has given the executive branch every authority it needs to enforce the law and secure the border,” he said. “Those majorities mandated the detention and removal of inadmissible aliens, with the use of parole under very limited and exceptional circumstances. Additional carveouts will only be further exploited by criminal cartels–and lawless officials like Secretary Mayorkas.”

“We must end this historic border crisis–not by legislative ‘feel-good’ efforts, but by enforcing the law.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.