President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is praising a Senate bill from Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) mostly for preserving the administration’s massive parole pipeline that has freed hundreds of thousands of border crossers into American communities.

Late Sunday evening, the senators released their highly-anticipated bill that seeks to explode immigration to the United States even as Biden has welcomed a record number of foreign nationals via the southern border.

The bill, among other things, preserves Biden’s parole pipeline for Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Venezuelans arriving at the border — a feature praised by Mayorkas in a statement he released endorsing the bill.

“The bipartisan agreement in the Senate is tough, fair, and takes meaningful steps to address the challenges our country faces after decades of Congressional inaction,” Mayorkas said:

This agreement builds on this administration’s approach of strengthened consequences for those who cross the border unlawfully, without curtailing the development of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways for those who qualify. While it will take time to fully implement these new measures, the new enforcement tools and resources this proposal offers will further strengthen our ability to enforce the law in the months and years ahead, and we will begin implementing them as soon as it becomes law. [Emphasis added]

Murphy similarly said that the parole pipeline will not be touched by the bill.

“[The bill authorizes] a clarification of how humanitarian parole is used at the land borders, but NO changes to the President’s ability to bring in vetted, sponsored migrants through the program known as CNHV (Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela parole),” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s parole pipeline preserved in the Senate bill has already helped release close to 330,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior.

Mayorkas said he and his team at DHS worked with Lankford, Murphy, and Sinema to produce the bill and urged Congress to pass it.

“I thank the bipartisan group of senators who came together over the past several months to craft this legislation … I call on Congress to pass this bipartisan legislation,” Mayorkas said.

