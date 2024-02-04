A bill released by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) on Sunday would expedite President Joe Biden’s work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States.

Among other things, a summary of the legislation shows that the Senate bill would kick into overdrive the Biden administration’s process of getting as many border crossers and illegal aliens as possible into the U.S. interior with work permits to take American jobs.

Specifically, the bill would establish so-called “protection determination interviews” for tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens arriving every few days at the southern border.

Those “who receive a positive protection determination immediately receive work authorizations” and are referred to a protection merits interview,” according to the bill’s summary.

“Working wages have been flatlining for decades … and the Senate border deal now gives expedited work permits to illegals? Are they insane?” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote on Twitter.

Even more consequential, the bill would establish new federal statutes to ensure border crossers and illegal aliens are quickly rewarded with work permits when they are released into the U.S. interior. Those work permits can be used for up to two years and can be renewed every two years.

Biden previously endorsed the bill, begging Congress to pass it.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.