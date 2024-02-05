Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned that U.S. troops will be sent to eastern Europe “in a few years” if the Senate border bill that gives Ukraine $60 billion in aid is not passed.

Schumer said on MSNBC on Monday:

We’re at a turning point in America is build is crucial and history will look back on it and say did America fail itself? Why is it crucial? Well, if we don’t aid Ukraine, Putin will walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war. And we could be fighting in eastern Europe in a NATO ally in a few years. Americans won’t like that.

Two months ago, President Joe Biden made that same argument — that U.S. troops would be fighting Russia if more aid is not passed.

“If he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO Ally — well, we’ve committed as a NATO member that we’d defend every inch of NATO territory — then we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops,” Biden warned.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also made that argument to House lawmakers during a private briefing in December. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) told them that if the aid was not passed, it would be “very likely” that U.S. troops would be sent to fight.

Schumer said if the bill — which also would give Israel $14 billion — is not passed, the Israeli-Hamas war “will go on and on and on.” He argued that if the U.S. did not give humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, “hundreds of thousands” could starve.

He also admitted that the border is “chaos,” despite the bill only containing $20 billion for the border — about a third of the amount that would go to Ukraine.

“So this is crucial for America. It’s a turning point. History is going to look over our shoulders and say, ‘Did we rise to the occasion?'” Schumer continued.

Schumer praised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and tried to blame former President Donald Trump for the growing Republican opposition in the House and Senate to the bill.

He also threatened that everything will get “worse” if the bill is not passed.

“To his credit Mitch McConnell did, but too many Republicans, including Speaker [Mike] Johnson are just scared to death of Donald Trump. Donald Trump has said he wants chaos. Donald Trump has said well wait till I become president that will take at least a year. Ukraine could be gone. The border will get much worse. War in the Middle East will get worse, maybe bringing us into it,” he argued.

