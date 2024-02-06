Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is uncertain of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) future after the reveal of the disastrous pro-migration border bill on Sunday, the senator said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Lee strongly criticized the bill, earnestly stating that he “still can’t find what — if anything in here — that really makes the border more secure.”

While McConnell has since retreated from the border bill, he previously spent time quietly pressuring Republican senators to promise support for the then-secret border bill before it was released to the public. Further, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated McConnell during the reveal of the monstrosity, stating that the two have “never worked more closely.” However, McConnell has since recommended that Republicans block it.

When asked what would happen to McConnell at the end of this, Lee said he did not know, adding, “We’ll see how he handles this along the way.”

“I don’t know. This is, to put it mildly, very, very frustrating. Like, it’s important for senators to understand that we are — we all work for our respective states, our respective voters in our various states. He’s not our boss. He has a specialized role, which is to represent us on the floor and our interests,” Lee said.

“But when somebody does this, somebody attacks us, somebody has the Wall Street Journal publish editorials — many weeks, by the way, before the bill text was even released to the public — saying that any Republican who votes against this still secret, yet to be released bill is trying to score cheap political points at the expense of American national security, somebody who does that goes to war with the people who elected him like that. That’s kind of an issue, especially in a tight body like that … That is deeply troubling,” he added.

