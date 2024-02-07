Former New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa’s Guardian Angels got into a bit of a tussle during a Fox News interview on Tuesday night when they tackled a man they claimed to be a migrant shoplifter, which the police have disputed.

The moment occurred as Sliwa addressed Fox News about rampant crime in New York City amid the wave of migrants when members of his Guardian Angels group suddenly moved off to tackle a man.

“In fact, our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner of 42nd and 7th while all this is taking place,” Sliwa told host Sean Hannity.

“They’ve taken over!” he said as the camera panned around to show the Guardian Angels holding down a man in a dark hood jacket.

The men tackled the person to the ground, putting him in what appeared to be a chokehold.

“The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance,” Sliwa said before he quipped, “His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations.”

“He’s sucking concrete; the cops scraped him off the asphalt. He’s on his way to jail, but they’ll cut him loose,” he added.

During his interview with Sean Hannity, Sliwa lamented about a sudden spike in crime throughout the city.

“We gotta take 42nd Street back, Sean,” Sliwa said. “These illegals think they own this street, they think they rule the night. This is our country, if they can’t abide by the rules, then we’re gonna kick ’em back from where they came.”

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department (NYPD) disputed Sliwa’s story, claiming that the man was simply acting “disorderly” and wanted to disrupt the broadcast.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a male being detained by bystanders,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “Officers were informed that the male had repeatedly attempted to interfere with and disrupt a live television interview. The male was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.