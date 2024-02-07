‘Days Old’ Baby Girl Abandoned in NY Apartment Building Hallway

A baby girl police described as “a few days old” was found abandoned in the hallway of an apartment building in Yonkers, New York, on Tuesday night.

The discovery prompted “an immediate investigation into the child’s mysterious abandonment,” the New York Post reported.

Officers responded to 32 Chestnut Street at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a baby left unattended in the building, Yonkers police said in a statement to the publication.

Mystery unfolds as ‘days old’ baby girl found abandoned in Yonkers apartment building hallway https://t.co/p45SMP83Wh pic.twitter.com/x2VPlyGUM1 — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2024

Police said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition.

Detectives continued their investigation on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

“The apartment building where the baby was found was small, with only about three or four units. There is also a security camera located in the area, though it was not immediately clear where,” according to the report.

Yonkers police officers and detectives from the Special Victims Unit, Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit are investigating the abandonment, officials said.