Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Virtually Tied in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are virtually tied in the key swing state of Wisconsin, a Marquette Law School poll found.

According to the survey, Trump leads Biden by one point — 50 percent to Biden’s 49 percent — among likely voters. Among registered voters, the two are tied with 49 percent support each. However, this reflects a bump for Trump and a dip for Biden, as Biden led Trump by two points among registered voters in November, garnering 50 percent to Trump’s 48 percent.

Among independents, Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 42 percent, but eight percent remain undecided — more than enough to swing the race in another direction.

Trump performs even better when third party candidates — including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein — are added to the mix. In that scenario, Trump leads by two points with 41 percent to Biden’s 39 percent support in Wisconsin. Kennedy came in third with 13 percent, followed by Stein with four percent and West with two percent.

The survey was taken January 24-31, 2024, among 930 Wisconsin registered voters. It has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error:

The race coincides with other swing state polls showing tight races in swing states. The latest Fox News poll, for example, showed Trump leading Biden in Wisconsin by three points.

As Breitbart News reported:

According to the survey, Trump benefits from third-party candidates — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein — remaining in the race, as he leads Biden by three points in that matchup. Trump garners 42 points, followed by Biden with 39 points, RFK Jr. with seven points, Stein with two points, and West with one point in the key battleground state. Another seven percent remain undecided. When third-party candidates are not in the mix, Trump and Biden remain tied with 47 percentage points each in Wisconsin. Just 0.7 percent separated the two in the 2020 general election matchup.

A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey also showed Trump leading Biden in several key swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, specifically, Trump leads Biden by five points in that particular survey.