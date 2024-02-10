Poll: Donald Trump Up 68 Points on Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump is up 68 points on Nikki Haley in the Republican primary race, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Republican and Republican-leaning independents, “If the Republican presidential primary in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Overall, 80 percent said they would support former President Donald Trump, compared to 12 percent who would support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. One percent said, “Someone else”; four percent said, “Not sure”; and three percent said, “I would not vote.”

Among those independents, specifically, 68 percent chose Trump, compared to 11 percent who chose Haley. Among Republicans, Trump leads 83 percent to Haley’s 11 percent.

Further, respondents were asked whom they believe will win the Republican primary, regardless of their personal preference.

In all, 69 percent said Trump would win, compared to 11 percent who said Haley. However, among Republicans specifically, 90 percent believe Trump will emerge as the victor, while just four percent said the same for Haley.

The survey was taken February 4-6, 2024, among 1,591 U.S. adult citizens and comes as Haley continues to pitch herself as the only one who can defeat President Joe Biden. Notably, this very survey showed Trump edging out Biden by one point in a head-to-head matchup and even more expressing confidence that Trump would defeat Biden, regardless of their personal preference.

Indeed, many are anticipating a 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden in November, which could have very different results than last time if current trends hold. A recent Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey, for instance, showed Trump leading Biden in seven key battleground states: Wisconsin (+5), Pennsylvania (+3), Nevada (+8), Georgia (+8), Michigan (+5), North Carolina (+10), and Arizona (+3).