Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News Saturday immigration should be the “centerpiece” of the 2024 election, noting that President Joe Biden has “unilaterally” opened the southern border to millions of migrants.

Hinson spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as 64 House Republicans, led by Hinson, sent a letter to President Joe Biden in February, demanding that he undo the over 60 executive orders he has taken to open the southern border.

BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson releases a document of 64 instances of the Biden Administration undermining border security policy and encouraging illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/g4WLALMhpi — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 1, 2024

“President Biden has systemically and unilaterally undermined border security. He has incentivized illegal immigration. Anything else he is saying is gaslighting from President Biden to the American people,” Hinson said on Breitbart News Saturday.

She continued, “The vast expansion of catch and release has destroyed our safety, not to mention the problem that this going to create for years to come for our country.”

Boyle then asked about Biden’s claim that Trump and MAGA Republicans are to blame for the border crisis. Johnson told Breitbart News this week those remarks are “offensive.”

“Iowans do not buy into the fact that President Trump caused this. They know that President Biden caused this. Rewind the tape to his first day in office. That’s when we saw the numbers drastically change. One of his very first actions as president was to halt border wall construction. He issued the moratorium on deportations, then had his cabinet secretary come and lie to Congress, including myself in our appropriations committee hearing about border enforcement,” she said.

Boyle then noted that Trump has captured much of the energy around the 2024 election by focusing on the border crisis. In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump called the border crisis a “migration of civilization into our country.”

Boyle asked Hinson if immigration should be the “centerpiece” of the 2024 election.

Hinson agreed, saying it “absolutely should.”

She continued “I’ve endorsed President Trump because look at that contrast. Rewind to three years ago, since Joe Biden took office, there have been seven million illegal immigrant apprehensions at our southern border, which doesn’t even include the getaways.”

