Nolte: Donald Trump Is America’s ‘Most Respected’ Leader (By a Wide Margin)

Former President Trump is America’s most respected leader by a 20-point margin over second-place Joe Biden.

Rasmussen Reports asked 749 likely voters a very simple question: “Which one of the following do you respect most as a leader?”

Donald Trump won a large plurality of 41 percent. His Fraudulency Joe Biden came in second with just 21 percent, while former President Barry Obama came in third with a measly 17 percent.

Fourth place was a tie between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who earned five percent, and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at five percent.

Outgoing Never Trump Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Cuck) earned just three percent support. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton earned just two percent.

Here’s the chart:

Donald Trump: 42 percent

Joe Biden: 21 percent

Barack Obama: 17 percent

Bernie Sanders: 5 percent

Nikki Haley: 5 percent

Mitt Romney: 3 percent

Hillary Clinton: 2 percent

You’ll notice that Trump’s 41 percent tops Biden (21), Obama (17), and Hillary (2) combined — 41 to 39 percent.

The internals are even more intriguing. Get a load of this…

A full 28 percent of black voters claim Trump as their “most respected” leader, compared to just 25 percent for Biden…. Trump beats Biden on this question with black voters by three points.

Hillary earned just one percent of black voters, which tied her with Romney and Haley. Only Obama topped Trump with this group — but only by seven points, 35 to 28 percent.

Among Democrats — Democrats! — Trump earned 13 percent support, which put him ahead of Sanders’ eight percent…

Only one percent of Democrats chose Hillary as their “most respected” leader.

Among Republicans, 75 percent chose Trump. Compare that to the mere 43 percent of Democrats who chose Biden.

Among unaffiliated or independent voters, 39 percent chose Trump. Biden didn’t even come in second. That spot went to Obama with 17 percent. Only 13 percent chose Slow Joe. Trump beat both Obama and Biden combined with independents.

This comes right on the heels of a poll from far-left NBC that shows how the passage of time has been favorable to how voters remember Trump’s presidency.

When asked how the “Biden and Trump administrations meshed with their expectations,” Trump fared much better. Only 14 percent said Biden exceeded their expectations, while 42 percent said Biden did worse than expected.

A whopping 40 percent said Trump exceeded their expectations, while only 29 percent said Trump did worse than expected.

Critically, Trump also fares far better than Biden with independent voters — 38% of them say Trump’s administration went better than expected, 43% say it went as expected, and 18% say it was worse. Just 6% of independents believe Biden’s administration is going better than they expected, with 52% saying it has gone worse.

More proof that this upcoming presidential race is Trump’s to lose.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) in December.

“Borrowed Time soothed my aching heart in many ways. It made me think about the things that really matter in life and the things that don’t. It made me think about true love, about finding one person to spend your life with—something that has always eluded me. And it made me think about death, about why we need to believe there is a hereafter because, without it, life becomes unbearable.” —Sasha Stone, Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning.

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.