Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY) on Tuesday issued a 64-page letter to the New York Committee on Professional Standards demanding the disbarment of New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly violating “principles of fairness and impartiality” by engaging in “relentless lawfare” on social media against former President Donald Trump.

If James is disbarred, it would substantially increase Trump’s chances of defeating James’ prosecution.

James seeks to essentially bankrupt Trump by calling for a $370 million fine and a lifetime of earnings from the real estate industry in New York State. James claims Trump committed financial fraud.

Stefanik said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News:

It is evident that Attorney General James violated fundamental principles of fairness and impartiality by engaging in a relentless lawfare campaign against President Trump, marked by over 50 prejudicial comments on social media during just the first five weeks of the trial.

“It’s been her explicit mission since she announced her run for office to go after President Trump,” she continued. “Such behavior not only undermines the integrity of the legal process but also violates the Rules of Professional Conduct to which James, as a licensed attorney, is bound”:

While all Americans possess the right to express their opinions on matters of public interest, attorneys–particularly state attorneys general–are held to a higher standard due to their unique role as officers of the court. Her conduct not only constitutes a breach of her professional responsibilities but also risks irreparable harm to the public’s already eroding trust in our legal institutions. I urge the Attorney Grievance Committee to immediately conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate disciplinary action, including the immediate interim suspension, disbarment, or suspension of Attorney General James, to uphold the integrity of our legal profession and ensure justice is served impartially.

Stefanik pointed to 50 specific examples in her letter for the New York Committee on Professional Standards to consider:

Final Feb 12. Elise Stefanik Bar Complaint Against Letitia James by Breitbart News on Scribd

James’ case against Trump is just one of many legal challenges the former president faces. Local and federal prosecutors filed four indictments against the president.