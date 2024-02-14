House Intel Chair Mike Turner Warns of ‘Serious National Security Threat’ to U.S. in Cryptic Statement

The United States faces a “serious national security threat,” according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH), who is urging President Biden to declassify all information related to it.

Turner made the announcement on Wednesday in a short and cryptic statement.

“Today, the House Permanent Select committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Turner wrote.

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he added:

No other information was made available, but speculation is trickling out on social media. One Democrat source familiar with the threat reportedly told NBC News that this is a “serious issue that could lead to a destabilizing situation and a national security threat,” describing it as a “potential foreign threat”:

Democratic source familiar w/threat tells @NBCNews: “This is a serious issue that could lead to a destabilizing situation and a national security threat.” Described it as a "potential foreign threat" but would not say where the threat is coming from. https://t.co/CcMEdhcstT — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 14, 2024

Others have downplayed this reported threat:

Top Intel Committee Dem @jahimes tells us this is not something to panic about. Says it is a "serious" issue that Turner right to focus on, but long-standing https://t.co/rDqZQLksYJ — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 14, 2024

This story is developing.