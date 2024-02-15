The overwhelming majority of general election voters say only American citizens should be allowed to vote in United States elections, a new poll exclusively shared with Breitbart News finds.

“We are just months away from one of the most important elections in our lifetime, and the security of those elections is under siege from an invasion of foreigners crossing our borders illegally,” Tea Party Patriots’ Jenny Beth Martin told Breitbart News. “Some of them could ultimately vote in our elections with few barriers stopping them.”

The poll, commissioned for Tea Party Patriots Action by McLaughlin & Associates, finds that 85.5 percent of voters said only American citizens ought to be allowed to vote in U.S. elections — even those at the municipal level.

Meanwhile, just 1-in-10 voters said U.S. elections should not be closed to only American citizens, and about four percent said they were unsure.

“It’s simple, Americans want to protect American democracy and American elections from the foreign interference of allowing noncitizens to vote,” pollster John McLaughlin said. “American voters want to protect their vote from being canceled out by the vote of noncitizens.”

Similarly, when it comes to federal elections, 86 percent of voters said only American citizens should be allowed to vote, while 10.2 percent said otherwise. Nearly 8-in-10 voters said they support laws that ban foreign nationals from interfering in U.S. elections, including by voting.

Voters also strongly endorse proof of citizenship requirements for U.S. elections.

For instance, more than 83 percent of voters said proof of American citizenship should be required for U.S. elections, and more than 86 percent said proof of American citizenship should be required to register to vote.

Small minorities of 9 to 12 percent of voters said they do not support proof of citizenship laws for U.S. elections.

Cleta Mitchell with the Election Integrity Network called noncitizen voting “The greatest threat to the integrity of the 2024 election” in a statement to Breitbart News, while Gina Swoboda with the Voter Reference Foundation said states must adopt proof of citizenship requirements to “preserve the fairness and validity of our electoral process.”

The poll surveyed 1,000 general election voters from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31.

