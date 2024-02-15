Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis allegedly reimbursed her lover and fellow Trump case prosecutor, Nathan Wade, with cash for extravagant vacations they spent together, Wade said on the stand in a Georgia courtroom Thursday. Wade said the expenses were initially paid for with his business credit card.

If the presiding judge determines Willis engaged in an actual conflict of interest with her lover and fellow prosecutor, Willis would be removed from the case, handing former President Donald Trump a massive victory in the Georgia election interference case.

Judge Scott McAfee said during a Monday hearing that disqualification from the case is “possible” for Willis.

Trump and codefendant Mike Roman accused Willis and Wade of corruption for:

Maintaining an improper romantic relationship Enriching themselves through the taxpayer-funded prosecution Meeting with Biden administration officials before indicting Trump and codefendants

Thursday’s revelations appear to confirm the accusations and contradict Willis’s claims.

Wade testified Thursday that his relationship with Willis began in 2022 after Willis opened the case against Trump in 2021. But former Fulton County District Attorney employee and friend of Willis since college, Robin Yeartie, said she was definitely in a relationship with Nathan Wade since 2019, contradicting Wade and Willis.

“Our relationship wasn’t a secret. It was just private,” Wade admitted.