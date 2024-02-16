America will be “respected and feared (if necessary!)” again, former President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday.

“In just three and a half years under Crooked Joe Biden, the World has experienced Misery, Destruction, and Death,” Trump began, explaining that America is “no longer respected because we have an incompetent president who is weak and doesn’t understand what the World is thinking.”

“I am the only one who can bring Peace, Prosperity, and Stability like I did during my first term,” Trump continued. “America will be respected and feared (if necessary!) again”:

Trump’s remarks come as it becomes increasingly likely — and obvious — that he will stand as the official Republican nominee for president, setting up a 2020 rematch between himself, 77, and Biden, 81. Several surveys — both national and on the state level — have shown Trump going into that likely matchup with an advantage, besting Biden in key swing states.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey released January 31, for example, found Trump besting Biden head-to-head in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Further, Trump continues to hold his lead over Biden when third party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are included, as Breitbart News detailed:

Arizona: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

Georgia: Trump 44 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +7

Michigan: Trump 43 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +6

Nevada: Trump 43 / Biden 31 / Kennedy 12 — Trump +12

North Carolina: Trump 45 / Biden 32 / Kennedy 9 — Trump +13

Pennsylvania: Trump 43 / Biden 40 / Kennedy 7 — Trump +3

Wisconsin: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

A Rasmussen Report survey released Monday found that Trump is America’s most respected leader, while Biden trails by 21 points.

RELATED VIDEO — Is It All Biden?! Trump Says Biden Administration Behind All Court Cases Against Him:

C-SPAN

Trump has cast doubt, however, on actually facing Biden again this year, telling Breitbart News exclusively in December that Biden is “a cheater,” “scoundrel,” and “bad guy.”

“But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.

“So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee,” the former president added.

Months after that interview, Special Counsel Robert Hur released a damning report highlighting Biden’s deteriorating mental state, concluding that he will not prosecute the 81-year-old in his classified documents case.

“It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness,” the report read, and noted that Biden could not remember when he was vice president or when his son, Beau, died.