Poll: Two-Thirds of Voters Strongly Oppose Secret ‘Woke’ Civics Classes

A Rasmussen Reports survey revealed Monday that 66 percent of voters believe parents should be told if their children are being taught that the United States was founded on the concepts of racism and white supremacy.

Public opinion pollster and political analyst Scott Rasmussen noted that the poll “found that 66% of voters believe parents should be notified if any of their children are being taught that America was built on the ideas of racism and white supremacy.”

Meanwhile, just 22 percent said they do not believe it is necessary to notify parents in such circumstances, while 11 percent said they were not sure.

The Rasmussen survey also found that 56 percent of voters believe teachers and public schools should be expected to embrace patriotic values, while just 27 percent of respondents disagreed, and 17 percent said they were not sure.

The survey, which questioned 1,000 registered voters, was conducted by Rasmussen on February 7 and 8. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

“Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters,” the survey said of its methodology.

“Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population,” it added. “The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.”

