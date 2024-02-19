Radical-Left Nina Turner Marks Presidents’ Day by Vilifying George Washington

Radical-left activist and former politician Nina Turner marked Presidents’ Day, the holiday officially named “Washington’s Birthday,” by attempting to vilify America’s first president and founding father as well as other early U.S. presidents.

In a post from Monday, Turner, a one-time Ohio state senator and current Senior fellow at Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy, wrote: “Reminder: George Washington owned human beings.”

Reminder: George Washington owned human beings. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 19, 2024

In a follow-up post, she insisted “this President’s Day we must remember that 12 of the first 15 Presidents enslaved other human beings.”

“We must acknowledge how they shaped institutions and systems, and how those systems to this day uphold racism systemically,” she added.

This President’s Day we must remember that 12 of the first 15 Presidents enslaved other human beings. We must acknowledge how they shaped institutions and systems, and how those systems to this day uphold racism systemically. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 19, 2024

In response, the official X account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire wrote in a post, “Reminder: Nina Turner and other socialists support owning human beings.”

Reminder: Nina Turner and other socialists support owning human beings — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) February 19, 2024

On Sunday, Turner, who co-chaired Bernie Sanders’ failed 2020 campaign, argued that the U.S. government “OWES the [descendants] of enslaved Black people cash reparations.”

Over the last week, she has also accused Israel of “genocide” and blasted former President Donald Trump’s new line of “Trump Sneakers,”wrote describing them as “ offensive to the American people.”

This is so offensive to the American people. We demand leaders with a vision for provision. We demand healthcare, affordable housing, tuition-free college, the ability to retire and live a good life. What do we get? Genocide and sneakers? We deserve better than this. https://t.co/grpFkzJMv8 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 17, 2024

Last year, the former Democrat state senator was widely mocked online for claiming anyone asserting to be a woman is one and the concept is not a “tough” one to comprehend.

If someone says they’re a woman, they’re a woman. Not a tough concept. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 4, 2023

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.