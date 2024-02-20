Hamas Founder’s Son: Egypt Must Permit Gazans Through Border to Allow IDF’s Total Destruction of Hamas

Egypt must allow Gazan civilians to cross the border for safety, according to the eldest son of Hamas’ founder, who is urging for international aid to establish refugee camps in the North African country for women, children, and elders from Rafah to prevent a humanitarian crisis amid necessary Israeli operations there to dismantle Hamas, free hostages, and destroy smuggling tunnels.

On Monday, Mosab Hassan Yousef, who has long shared his experiences and transformation from a Hamas insider to an Israel supporter, called for immediate international intervention to prevent a “bloodbath” in Rafah in an “urgent” message posted to X.

“URGENT! The International community must help Egypt prepare refugee camps to take women, children, and elders out of Rafah immediately!!! Otherwise, Rafah will be a bloodbath,” he warned.

Yousef, originally aligned with his father Sheikh Hassan Yousef’s Hamas movement, eventually grew disenchanted with the organization’s violent tactics and chose to covertly aid Israeli intelligence.

He later chronicled his journey and transformation in his autobiography, Son of Hamas.

According to Yousef, Israel is “determined to control the border town of Rafah, capture fleeing Hamas militia, free the hostages, and destroy smuggling tunnels.”

“Egypt has a responsibility towards Gazan civilians, preventing vulnerable civilians from crossing during war in the name of sovereignty is not acceptable,” he wrote. “The refugees can stay in designated and controlled zones until the war ends.”

“In any war crisis neighboring countries open their borders for humanitarian reasons,” he added.

He insisted that Israel “must control the border (Philadelphi corridor) before the Rafah invasion, allowing vulnerable civilians to cross in coordination with Egypt,” including men over 50, as well as women and children.

Responding to a user who suggested that civilian casualties would be on Egypt’s “conscience” if it refuses to admit refugees, Yousef argued that Egypt is “afraid the ‘palestinian cause’ might come to an end.”

“For 70 years the cause served only the predators, not the people,” he noted. “So let the cause die so the people can live.”

“Enough lies, Gazans have been following a dishonest shepherd for so long,” he added. “Time has come to realize, they have been guided to the slaughterhouse.”

In response, many supported the motion.

“Never do we hear this demand,” wrote journalist Alex Pierson. “Why has the Arab world closed the doors to these people?”

“It’s time someone said this! Egypt needs to open its border!” wrote one X user.

“Egypt, like every other Arab nation, does not want Gazans. But the international community does not protest their inhumane reaction,” wrote another. “Where is one word of protest on this?”

“Why is the international community not calling on Egypt to create a safe corridor into their country?” yet another asked. “Instead of refugee camps, Egypt is building a massive wall.”

“Why is there a lack of pressure? Without the civilian shields that Hamas wants, this war could soon be over,” the user added.

The matter comes as Israel battles to demolish Hamas after its unprecedented October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

The multi-pronged October attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air and gun down hundreds of participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door to door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi-era Holocaust, resulted in around 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — of which nearly 130 remain in Gaza.

The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Despite worldwide demonstrations protesting Israel’s war, virtually none have addressed Egypt’s role in barring fleeing Palestinians despite it sharing a common border with Gaza.

While Egypt’s authoritarian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has adamantly refused to allow Gazans to take refuge in his country’s massive territory, President Joe Biden declared his joint commitment to “ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other nation.”

Previously, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson suggested the creation of a Palestinian state in Egypt in order to distance Israel from threats posed by it.

Following the October 7 attacks, Yousef described Hamas’ cause as “sick,” insisting it must be removed from power, while asserting that war is now the sole pathway to peace.

He also laid blame for civilian casualties solely on Hamas, whom he accused of “hijacking” Palestinian society, and accused the terror group’s supporters of caring least for Palestinians “oppressed” by Hamas.

According to Yousef, Hamas has always aimed to annihilate Israel, demonstrating no acceptance of the state’s right to exist.

“This is my message as an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas’ founders: enough of this. If we don’t stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier, and only God knows what will happen next if Hamas is not finished as soon as possible,” he said.

In November, he called on Israel to kill his very own father, Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, if the Palestinian terror organization refuses to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, he stated that “the vast majority of Palestinians are complicit with Hamas because they voted for Hamas, they protect Hamas, and, most importantly, they failed their moral responsibility to condemn Hamas.”

