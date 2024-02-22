Job Creators Network Exposes Biden’s Deadly Border Crisis in Massive Times Square Billboard

Job Creators Network’s (JCN) latest billboard in the heart of Times Square puts on full display for the tens of thousands of pedestrians, and the world, the havoc and chaos Joe Biden’s border crisis has wrecked from New York to El Paso.

“Hey Joe! If cops aren’t safe because of your open borders, nobody is,” reads the billboard, showing video of NYPD officers being beaten by a group of illegals outside a taxpayer-funded shelter last month.

New Times Square Billboard! Biden has allowed the border to descend into chaos, and it's affecting the entire country, including small businesses that face elevated costs due to crime. Sign the petition to secure the border: https://t.co/Ci5AHoOEmE pic.twitter.com/uRLDmQva45 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) February 22, 2024

“The Biden administration has allowed the southern border to descend into chaos that is now affecting the entire country,” said Elaine Parker, Chief Communications Officer of the Job Creators Network. “Notably, Main Street is facing elevated crime that is increasing operating costs for nearly one-third of brick-and-mortar small businesses, according to our latest polling. It’s also having a chilling effect on consumer foot traffic. President Biden needs to stop playing political games with the southern border.”

The Billboard urges views to visit SecureOurBordersNow.com where they can learn more and sign a petition.

“The Biden administration already has the tools and resources to secure the southern border,” the website reads. “Tell the White House to act NOW.”

The video displayed in the JCN billboard shows the striking images of the moment when illegal aliens attacked New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers last month. Most of the attackers, some of them members of Venezuela’s violent street gang called Tren de Aragua, were initially released on bail before public outcry forced George Soros-linked Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D) to bring charges against all but one of the men. As Breitbart’s John Binder reports, seven of the men are now in jail on Rikers Island.

“[F]irst of all, the border crises that we have are Joe Biden’s fault. Starting from day one,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said this week.

As lawlessness and chaos grip the border, immigration-related crime suffocates cities, and migrants displace Americans in school and homeless shelters, more and more Americans, now representing a majority, blame Biden and his open border policies for the mayhem in their communities.

