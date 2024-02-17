Survey: Trump Outperforms Biden on Key Issues Including Immigration, Economy

Former President Donald Trump is outperforming President Joe Biden on a series of key issues, a recent ABC/IPSOS survey found.

The survey asked respondents who they trust more — Trump or Biden — to handle a series of key issues in the country, including crime, immigration, the economy, guns, and more.

Overall, it appears Americans have more confidence in Trump than Biden to handle some of the most pressing issues of the day. For instance, 43 percent trust Trump to handle the economy, while 31 percent said the same of Biden — a +12 advantage for Trump.

Forty-one percent said they trust Trump to better handle the issue of crime in the country, compared to 28 percent who said the same of Biden. Trump also has a ten point advantage on handling inflation, an 18-point advantage on immigration, a one point advantage on gun violence, an eight-point advantage on Israel and Hamas, and a three-point advantage on Ukraine and Russia.

Biden appears to have the edge on issues traditionally more important to leftists. For instance, he has a 17-point advantage on climate change and a nine point advantage on abortion, Biden also leads by ten points on healthcare, seven points on education, and ten points on classified documents. The classified documents trust is ironic, given the bombshell report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, who essentially said Biden is too mentally incompetent to prosecute for his classified documents scandal, pointing to several instances of Biden having an extremely poor memory.

The survey was taken February 9-10, 2024, among 528 adults. It has a +/- 4.5 percent margin of error.

