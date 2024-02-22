Only about one-quarter of voters say President Joe Biden, an 81-year-old “elderly man with a poor memory” is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found Wednesday.

The survey contradicts the established media defense of Biden’s health as “acute” and that any speculation to the contrary is “ageist” and a “right wing media” conspiracy theory.

It also underscores questions raised by Democrats about whether Biden should step aside and allow another candidate to be Democrat nominee.

GET IT TOGETHER, JOE! Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

C-SPAN

The survey asked voters whether Biden had the physical fitness and mental fitness to serve a second presidential term:

Physical fitness: 35 percent said yes, 62 percent said no

Mental fitness: Biden: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no

The poll also asked voters about Biden’s age. A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, while 31 percent of believe Biden is not too old to serve another four years.

The poll sampled 1,421 self-identified registered voters from February 15 – 19 with a 2.6 margin of error.

Biden suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical conducted in February by physician Kevin O’Connor.

Biden Looks Confused About How to Get Off Stage

C-SPAN

The survey comes after Biden once again tripped walking up the stairs of Air Force One. He ascended the slightly shorter than usual stairs when he tripped twice but did not fall:

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

After the diagnosis, Biden began boarding Air Force One’s second, shorter staircase to presumably remain on his feet.

In 2023, Biden tripped, stumbled, and tumbled at least five times in public view. Those videos are here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.