Exclusive — Rep. Tom Tiffany: If Trump Wins Wisconsin, He Will Win the Election

If former President Donald Trump wins Wisconsin, he will win the presidency, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) predicted during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The Wisconsin congressman predicted that his district will support Trump this go- around, expressing the belief that this “whole nomination process is over.”

“And they will continue to vote for Donald Trump. They understand. You say, Barack Obama, what he said in 2008 and 2009 is I’m going to transform America. In other words, fundamentally change America. And that’s exactly what’s going on here in his third term, with a guy named Joe Biden at the top,” he explained.

“And the people have said, we don’t like your idea of transformation. And many of those people from 2008 to 2012 turned, and then they continue to turn from what was a blue district to a red district. I got 62 percent of the vote last time. These people are good Americans, and they don’t want America destroyed,” he said.

Of course, the congressman came short of calling his state a “red” state, rather making it clear that it is absolutely a 50/50 state.

“And by the way, if Donald Trump wins Wisconsin in 2024, he will win the presidency. If he doesn’t win Wisconsin, it’ll be much more difficult to be able to do it. We are the battleground state. And I can’t wait for the competition here in 2024 to try to bring Wisconsin home for the Republicans and for Donald Trump,” he said, detailing some of the challenges the state has had with elections in the past, including the indefinite confinement loophole and the left’s ongoing issues with photo ID.

LISTEN:

“When I was in the state legislature, we put in place a requirement for photo ID, which the public agrees with by an 80-20 margin. And they’re trying always to circumvent that photo ID requirement. For the life of me, I don’t understand why Democrats don’t want photo ID,” he said, making it clear that “It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

Some things have been done to ease some of the concerns about election integrity, he continued, explaining that he does not believe that Zuckerbucks will be in Wisconsin this year.

Further, he said the previous Supreme Court got rid of ballot drop boxes, and more people are signing up to be poll watchers.

“Ballot harvesting and things like that, those things need to be changed, and they need to go away. But we also cannot use this as a crutch for going out and doing the hard work of convincing people they should vote for Republicans,” Tiffany added.

