Former President Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal Monday in the matter of the New York civil judgment finding him liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth on years of financial statements.

The judgement curtailed his ability – and that of the Trump Organization – to do business in New York or apply for loans from financial institutions registered with the state.

Trump asked an intermediate-level state appellate court to overturn Justice Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit brought in 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Reuters reports.

Trump’s post-judgment interest will continue to accrue at $111,984 each day until it is paid, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against Trump and his company, CBS News notes.

James sought to essentially bankrupt Trump by calling for a $370 million fine and a lifetime disbarment from the real estate industry in New York State.

Trump’s announcement follows through with his trial comments when he declared during closing arguments, “This is a case that should have never been brought, and I think we should be entitled to damages, as Breitbart News reported.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley called the ruling “confiscatory, extreme, and abusive.”

The judgment is the second this year in which Trump was found guilty and required to millions.

More to come…