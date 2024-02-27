‘Blood Money’: Biden Family Lawyer Abbe Lowell Served as Legal Representative for Member of Chinese Criminal Gang Involved in Drug Trade

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell served as a legal representative for a member of a Chinese criminal gang involved in the international drug trade, Peter Schweizer reports in his new book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

Lowell was a legal representative for Ng Lap Seng, who is believed to be a member of the Shui Fong triad which is reportedly involved in the international drug trade, Schweizer reports in Blood Money.

The revelation is significant because Lowell’s ties to an alleged member of a criminal gang involved in the drug trade provides a possibly embarrassing entanglement for President Biden in light of his administration’s weak policy on fentanyl, Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor, argues in his book.

These “conflicting personal ties” could pose a problem for Joe Biden’s drug policies with regards to China, Schweizer writes in Blood Money:

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, has represented a variety of well-known American clients from New Jersey senator Bob Menendez to members of the Trump family. But he was also a legal representative for Ng Lap Seng. Lowell has also represented Qin Fei, who is accused of being a Chinese intelligence officer, and Lum Davis, who pled guilty to illegally lobbying for the Chinese government. The problem of conflicting personal ties when it comes to confronting China on fentanyl extends beyond the Biden family to members of his administration. And so does the silence.

The Bidens have additional ties to China. In addition to Lowell, Hunter’s Hollywood lawyer, Kevin Morris, still controls Hunter’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners, a multi-billion dollar fund with investments throughout the globe and close ties to the Bank of China, a state-owned bank, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Joe Biden’s international drug trade policies have not effectively held China accountable for the supply of precursor chemicals used by drug cartels to manufacture fentanyl, Schweizer asserts in Blood Money:

[A]according to officially released notes of the conversations he [Biden] has had with President Xi, he has not raised the subject with the Chinese president as of this writing. When the so-called monkeypox virus emerged in 2022, the virus received “czar” status in the White House, even though, at the time, it had not claimed a single American life. Fentanyl gets no “czar” status at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And China has not been called to account. In late 2022, the Biden administration named twenty-two countries as being transit points for drugs or producers of drugs. One country not on the list? China. In announcing his administration’s drug strategy, Biden could only promise, “We will look to expand cooperation with China . . . to disrupt the global flow of synthetic drugs and their precursor chemicals.” Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has made excuses for Beijing, absurdly arguing that some of the precursors arriving in Mexico from China have been shipped by accident. He cautiously added that mentioning precursor shipments from China was “not about pointing fingers.”

Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans is out now and available in hardcover, ebook, and audio book.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.