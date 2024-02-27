House Committee Chairs Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena for President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal deposition on Tuesday, in which the special counsel described the president as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden’s Justice Department (DOJ) skipped the congressional deadline to hand over Special Counsel Robert Hur’s “poor memory” transcribed interview, Breitbart News learned on Thursday.

The House Oversight Committee requested the transcript on February 12 and set a deadline of February 19 to respond.

Biden has the power to declassify the material immediately.

If the Justice Department is forced to release the interview, it would help Congress decipher the degree of Biden’s “deteriorated” memory and shed light on his fitness for office.

Biden’s White House counsel claimed the report’s characterization of Biden’s memory was “gratuitous” and “politically motivated” — in other words, essentially inaccurate.

“Americans expect equal justice under the law and DOJ is allowing the Bidens to operate above it. Special Counsel Hur’s report outlined that classified documents Joe Biden stashed for years relate to countries where his family cashed in on the Biden brand,” Comer wrote in a letter to the attorney general.

“We owe it to the American people to provide transparency and accountability about the extent of Joe Biden retaining sensitive materials and the concerns raised about his current mental state and fitness to be President of the United States,” he added.

“The transcripts and materials from his investigation are critical to our oversight work,” Jordan added.

The establishment media’s reaction to Hur’s report was striking. The media defended Biden’s “poor” memory by claiming the president’s health is “acute” and that any speculation to the contrary is “ageist” and a “right-wing media” conspiracy theory.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey found in December. Another poll revealed a whopping 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

