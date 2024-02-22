Source: DOJ Skips Deadline to Provide Biden’s ‘Poor Memory’ Transcript

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department (DOJ) skipped the congressional deadline to hand over Special Counsel Robert Hur’s “poor memory” transcribed interview, Breitbart News has learned.

If the Justice Department released the interview as requested by the impeachment inquiry, it would help Congress decipher the degree of Biden’s “deteriorated” memory and shed light on his fitness for office.

Hur described the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory” in a report about Biden’s classified document scandal.

The House Oversight Committee requested the transcript on February 12 and set a deadline of February 19 to respond.

Biden has the power to immediately declassify the material.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We are giving the Justice Department until February 19 at 5p to produce the transcript of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur and other documents included in the report that relate to our impeachment inquiry. Americans deserve transparency… pic.twitter.com/JtVZ2LY3nz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 12, 2024

Last week, the White House had not decided if it would be transparent with the American people and release the tape and transcript, the Hill reported, even though Biden’s White House counsel had claimed the report’s characterization of Biden’s memory was “gratuitous” and “politically motivated” — in other words, essentially inaccurate.

It appears any denial of the report’s findings would necessitate releasing the deposition’s audio and an unredacted transcript, but White House spokesman Ian Sams said that Biden would “look at” disclosing only a redacted transcript.

The establishment media’s reaction to Hur’s report was striking. The media defended Biden’s “poor” memory by claiming the president’s health is “acute” and that any speculation to the contrary is “ageist” and a “right-wing media” conspiracy theory.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey found in December. Another poll revealed a whopping 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.