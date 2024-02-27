Survey Shows Donald Trump Trouncing Joe Biden in Maine

Former President Donald Trump is trouncing President Joe Biden in Maine, a Pan Atlantic Research survey found.

Maine is different than the vast majority of states in awarding electoral votes, utilizing the congressional district method. Maine has two congressional districts and awards electoral votes to the popular winner across the state. However, it also awards electoral college votes to the popular vote winner in each district. Overall, the state has four electoral votes up for grabs, but it could, hypothetically, result in split electoral votes, given the way the state does this.

The Pan Atlantic Research survey found Trump leading Biden statewide by six percentage points — 38 percent to Biden’s 32 percent. Another 21 percent remain undecided.

Further, Trump is leading Biden in both congressional districts.

The former president leads Biden by eight points in the First Congressional District with 39 percent support to Biden’s 31 percent. Another 23 percent remain undecided.

Trump’s lead in the Second Congressional District is even greater, as the former president leads Biden by 20 points — 45 percent to Biden’s 25 percent. Another 19 percent remain undecided.

Further, the survey showed Trump also trouncing Republican primary challenger Nikki Haley by 42 points:

📊 MAINE POLL: Pan Atlantic Research Statewide

Trump: 38% (+6)

Biden: 32%

Other: 21% Was Biden +1 in November

—

CD1

Biden: 39% (+8)

Trump: 31%

Other: 23% CD2

Trump: 45% (+20)

Biden: 25%

Other: 19%

—

GOP Primary

Trump 66% (+42)

Haley 24%

—

Favs

Sen King (I): 60-28 (+32)

Rep… pic.twitter.com/GHfx9Rf2lk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 26, 2024

The survey was taken among 791 likely Maine voters and has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error. It coincides with recent polls showing Trump leading Biden in key swing states Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada.

