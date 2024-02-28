White House: Biden Gets Annual Physical Exam but No Cognitive Test

US President Joe Biden, center, departs from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden, 81, did not receive a cognitive test during Wednesday’s annual physical examination, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The revelation is the first time the White House has disclosed if Biden underwent a cognitive test during his presidency.

The president, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” did not receive a cognitive test during his annual physical examination because “the doctor doesn’t believe that he needs one,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

“Given that there’s been so much scrutiny … why not just have his doctor administer the test?” a reporter asked.

“Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “So, his doctor, including the neurologist, does not believe that he needs one.”
WATCH — KJP: President Biden “Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day”
In his February report on Biden’s classified document scandal special counsel Robert Hur called the president an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
  • Hur described Biden as not competent to stand trial for taking classified documents.
  • Hur said Biden could not remember simple facts about his life, such as when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found last week. The poll also asked voters if they thought he had the physical and mental fitness to serve another term as president.

  • Physical fitness: 35 percent said yes, 62 percent said no
  • Mental fitness: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no

Several lawmakers previously demanded Biden receive a cognitive test.

