White House: Biden Gets Annual Physical Exam but No Cognitive Test

President Joe Biden, 81, did not receive a cognitive test during Wednesday’s annual physical examination, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The revelation is the first time the White House has disclosed if Biden underwent a cognitive test during his presidency.

The president, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” did not receive a cognitive test during his annual physical examination because “the doctor doesn’t believe that he needs one,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

“Given that there’s been so much scrutiny … why not just have his doctor administer the test?” a reporter asked.

“Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day,” Jean-Pierre claimed. “So, his doctor, including the neurologist, does not believe that he needs one.”

WATCH — KJP: President Biden “Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day”

C-SPAN

In his February report on Biden’s classified document scandal special counsel Robert Hur called the president an “elderly man with a poor memory.”