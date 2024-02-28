White House: Biden Gets Annual Physical Exam but No Cognitive Test

President Joe Biden, 81, did not receive a cognitive test during Wednesday’s annual physical examination, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
The revelation is the first time the White House has disclosed if Biden underwent a cognitive test during his presidency.
The president, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” did not receive a cognitive test during his annual physical examination because “the doctor doesn’t believe that he needs one,” Jean-Pierre claimed.
“Given that there’s been so much scrutiny … why not just have his doctor administer the test?” a reporter asked.
- Hur described Biden as not competent to stand trial for taking classified documents.
- Hur said Biden could not remember simple facts about his life, such as when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.
A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found last week. The poll also asked voters if they thought he had the physical and mental fitness to serve another term as president.
- Physical fitness: 35 percent said yes, 62 percent said no
- Mental fitness: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no
Several lawmakers previously demanded Biden receive a cognitive test.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
