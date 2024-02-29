Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign released a new video on Thursday morning highlighting the surge in crimes–particularly murders being committed by illegal aliens ahead of Trump’s visit later in the day to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The video, provided by the Trump campaign exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release, intersperses clips of Trump from his famous 2015 presidential campaign launch speech, where he talked about how Mexico and other countries were “not sending their best” to the United States, with clips of news coverage of illegal alien crimes.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump says in the open of the video, a clip from when he first entered the political arena… “It’s coming from more than Mexico… they’re bringing drugs…”

From there, the video cuts to news coverage of anchors discussing how “traffickers are busier than ever” and how “hundreds of pounds of cocaine hidden inside rocks being transported across the border” and “three hundred pounds of narcotics were seized” and “$400,000 worth of liquid meth” and “the amount of fentanyl seized so far is enough to kill over 30 million people.”

The video then cuts back to Trump saying illegal aliens are “bringing crime” into the United States, before it switches to news anchors again covering various murders and other crimes committed by illegal aliens. The first one highlighted is the murder of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old student recently killed in Georgia by an illegal alien. Then it highlights several other killings by illegal aliens of Americans, including the killing of 19-year-old Adrienne Sophia Exum, the killing of 16-year-old cheerleader Lizbeth Medina, the killing of five Americans including a nine-year-old, the killing of a police officer by an illegal alien, and another illegal alien who killed a mother and son while driving drunk.

Then it cuts back to Trump talking about how “rapists” are coming into the country, before cutting to news coverage of anchors discussing various illegal aliens accused of rapes in the United States.

Finally, the video cuts to Trump in his post-presidency talking about how Biden has made the border far worse than ever before. “We had the safest border ever and now we have the worst border ever,” Trump said. “And I mean anywhere—there’s never been a border like this ever in the world.”

Trump is set to visit the U.S. border on Thursday, and Democrat President Joe Biden is also set to visit the border on Thursday. The dueling border visits by the two leading 2024 presidential candidates frame up immigration and national security as the leading issue of the 2024 election, with both candidates heading there on the same day as each has essentially become their parties’ presumptive nominees.