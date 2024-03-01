Exclusive — MTG: Georgia Must Defund ‘Racist’ DEI After Fani Willis Leak

Georgia Republicans must defund DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs throughout the state, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News in the wake of Breitbart News’s explosive report on Willis’s training program of ranking judges by skin color and forcing employees to associate “white” with “bad.”

Many conservatives are frustrated with fellow Republicans for not aggressively working to curtail the left’s radical agenda of what they deem as an attack on civil rights.

Georgia state Republicans control the Senate, House, and governorship.

“There should be no funding for DEI — period — on the state level in Georgia,” Greene told Breitbart News. “Our Republicans in Georgia can do something about this.”

Democrats, such as Willis, who implement DEI programs are not protecting minorities and are racists, Greene told Breitbart News.

“These people [Democrats] are the true racists, and this is pure racism,” she said. “It’s not protecting minorities. It’s not protecting black people from being mistreated in any way whatsoever.”

“That training program,” Greene referenced Breitbart News’s reporting, “according to your source, couldn’t even move forward on until he labeled white people bad.”

Breitbart News’s sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, described Willis’s race training program as forcing employees to choose an image of a “white”person and associate that person with “bad” in order to complete the program.

More about the race training program is here.

“It’s racism,” Greene reiterated. “That’s how they are training people apparently in the Fulton County DA office.”

The allegations of extremist training on racial issues are the latest revelation in the District Attorney Willis scandal. Scott McAfee, the presiding judge over the allegations against Willis and her lover and fellow prosecutor, Nathan Wade, is currently weighing whether she engaged in an actual conflict of interest with Wade.

The judge previously said Willis could be removed from the case, handing Trump a massive victory.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.