Republicans reacted to Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis’s extreme DEI training program after Breitbart News exclusively exposed the program for ranking judges on skin color and forcing employees to associate “white” with “bad.”

“If you didn’t participate in the quiz, you got fired,” one source exclusively told Breitbart News about Willis’s policy.

Sources who shared the race training with Breitbart News wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution due to their direct knowledge of the “corrupt” and “hostile work environment” inside the district attorney’s office.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared Breitbart News’s article and identified the DEI policies as indicative of racism in America. “Yes there is racism in America and it’s called DEI. And Fani Willis is one of the worst! When is she going to be thrown out of office?” she questioned.

WATCH — Judge Calls for a Recess After Fani Willis Throws Tantrum on the Witness Stand:

C-SPAN

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump and founder of America First Legal, said Willis should be investigated for violating civil rights. “The State of Georgia has authority to investigate these civil rights violations,” he posted on X.

Robert Bowes, a former Trump appointee, described the content of Breitbart News’s report and argued that “Willis injected racism into Judge and jury selection when it instead should be viewed as equality under the law”:

The diversity, equity & inclusion Marxism was jammed into the Fulton DA office when Fani Willis rolled up with her unqualified friends. Indoctrination test slides and an expensive Harvard / Obama alum gaslighting video were a requirement to keep your job.

Executive Director of Foundation for Freedom Online Mike Benz called Willis “corrupt” and that her prosecution of Trump is discredited due to her affair with Nathan Wade, her lover and fellow prosecutor. “The corrupt prosecutor of our last US President — a woman who literally paid her male booty call she was having sex with to help her prosecution — forced all her underlings to associate ‘White’ with ‘Bad’ in compulsory DEI tests, Breitbart reports,” Benz said. Benz’s post was echoed by Elon Musk, who commented on Benz’s post with exclamation marks: !! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2024 Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project, mocked DEI training slides reported by Breitbart News. Employees had to choose to move an image of a “white” person to a block that said “bad” in order to complete the program.